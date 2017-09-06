Kings Rookie De’Aaron Fox Adds to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Sacramento, Calif. – In the aftermath of devastation left by Hurricane Harvey, Sacramento Kings Rookie De’Aaron Fox has donated $25,000 to the Rice Men's Basketball Flood Relief Fund, part of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's overarching City of Houston's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund--designed to serve the immediate and long-term needs of those impacted by the storm. Additionally, Fox will spearhead a charity basketball game scheduled for the spring to raise additional proceeds toward the effort. Last week, he filmed a PSA calling on fans to donate to the American Red Cross.

"Houston is a strong, resilient community full of amazing people, many who lost everything,” said Fox. “I hope the outpouring of support, prayers, and donations continue as Houston and the Gulf Coast begin to rebuild."

In the coming weeks, details regarding a springtime Houston-based charity basketball game will be announced.

The Sacramento Kings will continue to activate opportunities for fans to support relief efforts through the American Red Cross at upcoming Golden 1 Center events and games. The team, their fans, and partners contributed an initial $100,000 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund during a day of service.

At upcoming games, in-arena activations and 50/50 raffles will support the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Fans can also donate to the American Red Cross during single-game ticket purchases online or at Local Eats food stands in the arena during events. The organization will also continue to work with the local American Red Cross chapter on future disaster preparedness initiatives that potentially could impact Northern California and the country.

