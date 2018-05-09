De’Aaron Fox to Host Mother’s Day Weekend Jr. Kings Youth Basketball Clinic

On Saturday, May 12, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and his mother Lorraine will host a special Jr. Kings youth basketball clinic in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, Albie Aware, and the Fox Whole Family Foundation. Mothers, aunts and grandmothers will be welcomed onto the Kings Practice Courts to learn fundamental basketball skills and enjoy a fun-filled day with their sons, daughters, grandchildren and family members. The clinic will end with a game of kids versus moms.

At last year’s draft, De’Aaron made a bold statement, wearing a pink ribbon-lined jacket to honor his mother, a breast cancer survivor. Even before draft night, De’Aaron noted that he would choose to use sport as an agent of change to support breast cancer causes.

Fox is following through with that promise in his first year in the NBA.

De’Aaron and his mother are hosting survivors and their families for the clinic through Albie Aware, a local nonprofit that provides assistance for life-saving diagnostic testing, patient advocacy, prevention education and compassionate support to local individuals facing or fighting breast cancer. With support from Kaiser Permanente, Albie Aware is able to extend its work in the Sacramento community.

Participants can learn more about the clinic, the Junior Kings program and reserve their spot before limited remaining spaces are filled by visiting Kings.com/JrKings.