Local Athletes, Community Champions to be Honored at Kings Celebrating Sactown Night on Monday

On Monday, March 19 when the Sacramento Kings take on the Detroit Pistons, the team will host “Celebrating Sactown Night” featuring special game night entertainment and guests that represent the best of the region and embody #SacramentoProud. During the game, the Kings Foundation will present the 2018 Pete Saco Awards, shining a spotlight on local high school athletics and the impact sports can have on a community.

"As Sacramento continues to earn national praise, we’re proud to celebrate the community and people who make this region great every day,” said Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “It’s an honor to salute student-athletes and their coaches who use sports as an agent of change and impact our community.”

The annual Pete Saco Awards presented by the Kings Foundation recognize a student-athlete, coach and team that have upheld the retired Commissioner for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section core beliefs and values – accountability, passion and sportsmanship while also serving the community.

The award winners are:

Pete Saco Scholarship: Raymond Sim on the Franklin High School boys’ basketball team. Sim, an Honor Roll senior with a 3.9 overall GPA, served as team captain and led his team to two consecutive playoff appearances while also dedicating his free time to teaching elementary students fundamental basketball skills. He will receive a $1,985 scholarship to continue his education in the medical field.

Pete Saco Community Impact Award: The Sheldon High School boys' basketball team . Their continued acts of community service and kindness, including donating their time to help with CHP Bike Giveaways and contributing to local hunger relief, combined with a dedication to excellence on the court has noted them as one of the area's best program for a decade.

Pete Saco Lifetime Achievement Award: Larry Price of the Elk Grove High School girls' basketball program will be saluted posthumously for his dedication to coaching and teaching, even when faced with health issues. The two-time Sacramento Bee Coach of the Year passed away on March 12 and his family will be in attendance to accept this honor.

More community champions who support student-athletes in the region will be honored during the night. Through the team’s partnership with Walmart, Tony Pena of Mesa Verde High School will be presented with the Community Playmaker award for his work as an educator and a coach. Sunrise Recreation and Park District Coach Stephanie Chico will be recognized as the Kings Jr. NBA Coach of the Year for her role as an athlete mentor, winning nine championships and achieving a 92-38 all-time record over sixteen seasons.

Special performances during game breaks will include a dance by select Sacramento Kings Dance Alumni and halftime performances by California Dance Company and Upstage Production. Throughout the game, NFL players Arik Armstead, Ahkello Witherspoon, Devontae Booker, Eddie Vanderdoes, Jordan Carrell and Jeremy Newberry will join college football stars and future NFL draft members Kolton Miller and Matt Dickerson – all Northern California natives – will join the Kings entertainment team for games, t-shirt tosses and more.