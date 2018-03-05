Capitalize Final Four Announced, Fan Voting Begins March 14

Capitalize, the NBA’s only crowdsourced startup contest hosted by the Sacramento Kings, has selected its four finalists competing for a $10,000 cash prize and additional mentoring sessions from the Sacramento Kings. The four companies feature innovations that range from smart sensor technology focusing on athlete health, a next-generation electric motor, intuitive digital therapeutics, and a personal finance platform for homeowners.

The four finalists, selected by an expert panel of judges, were evaluated on five core areas; what problem the company is solving, the solution to that problem, the market size, the team and the business model.

The four companies that will compete for fan votes online and in the arena on Tech Night, in alphabetical order are:

Cognivive – developers of evidence-based treatments for cognitive impairments that affect millions of children and adults worldwide.

– developers of evidence-based treatments for cognitive impairments that affect millions of children and adults worldwide. Highlands Power – creators of the next generation of electric motors, eliminating a need for a gearbox, for personal and commercial vehicles.

– creators of the next generation of electric motors, eliminating a need for a gearbox, for personal and commercial vehicles. HomeZada – a personal finance platform for homeowners that helps determine value, manage mortgage balance and home equity, as well as remodel projects, a maintenance schedule and keep a digital home inventory for insurance purposes.

– a personal finance platform for homeowners that helps determine value, manage mortgage balance and home equity, as well as remodel projects, a maintenance schedule and keep a digital home inventory for insurance purposes. Protxx – an integrated sensor and platform for reducing the risks and severity of head impact injuries with athletes and improves recovery for those injuries that do occur.

These four companies will create pitch videos for fan voting, which will be featured on Kings.com/Capitalize. Fan voting through Twitter will open on March 14 and close at halftime of the game on March 22. All four companies will present their video as a final pitch to fans in the arena and the judging panel during Tech Night at Golden 1 Center on March 22. Fan voting will conclude at the end of halftime and count as an additional judges’ vote. Final deliberation will take place and the grand prize winner will be announced during the second half of the game.

For more information, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.