Kings to Host California Classic Summer League at Golden 1 Center

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced that Golden 1 Center will host the inaugural California Classic Summer League for players and teams preparing for NBA action. Beginning on July 2, four teams – Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat – will play six games featuring rookies selected in the 2018 NBA Draft, sophomores and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters. The highly anticipated debut of Kings Rookie Harry Giles III and 2018 draft picks at Golden 1 Center set the tone for three days of exciting games.

“We’re excited to welcome basketball fans, teams and the NBA to tip-off the summer league season in Sacramento and enjoy the best that Northern California has to offer,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons are a perfect setting for NBA action, blending entertainment, technology, community and basketball.”

This summer basketball celebration – Mon., July 2, Tues., July 3, and Thurs., July 5 – will feature a double header matchup each day with all four teams participating. No games will be played on July 4, Independence Day. Similar to other Summer League matches, modified game play rules will be in place, including 10-minute quarters.

A Fan Zone outside of the arena featuring games, live entertainment and more, with a special post-game outdoor party on Tuesday, July 3. Thursday’s afternoon games will feature a family theme following the holiday, with select player autographs, face painting and Kings Kids Club activities.

Beginning today, Kings Season Ticket Members will have early access through a three-day pass covering every California Classic game at Golden 1 Center. Special single day passes for groups of 10 or more, starting at $18, will also be available beginning today. General public will be able to purchase the best value, three-day pass – less than $10 per game, beginning on May 17 at Kings.com. For additional ticketing information, call (888) 91 – KINGS.

Through the Sacramento Kings Foundation and the team’s multi-year commitment with the Build. Black. Coalition – a group of Sacramento community leaders organized to support transformational change for Black communities in Sacramento, youth basketball teams from underserved neighborhoods will be invited to attend a youth forum preceding the California Classic to discuss issues that are impacting their community, as well as to see the NBA’s future stars during the California Classic.

Last summer, the Sacramento Kings hosted over 10,000 fans for a NBA Summer League watch party at Golden 1 Center, using the NBA’s only 4K UHD video screen, when the team played the Los Angeles Lakers nearly 400 miles away in Las Vegas.

Team rosters, additional broadcast information and ticket options will be announced at later dates.