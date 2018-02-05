Buddy Hield to Participate in 2018 Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday Night

The NBA announced today that it has selected Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield to participate in the 2018 Taco Bell® Skills Challenge after Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell replaced Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon in the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest.



Hield is averaging 12.5 points (.441 FG%, .432 3pt%, .880 FT%), 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.02 steals and 24.0 minutes per game in 50 contests (started 11) in his second season. He leads Sacramento with 101 three-pointers made and is tied for ninth in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage (.432).

The Taco Bell® Skills Challenge now consists of Hield, Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets, Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Lou Williams of the LA Clippers as the guards in the eight-player field. The big men in the competition include NBA All-Star Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, All-Star Al Horford of the Boston Celtics, rookie Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls and defending champion and All-Star Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks.

Hield joins a contingent of Kings to appear during All-Star Saturday Night festivities, including two-time Three-Point Contest champion Peja Stojakovic (2002 & 2003) and Slam Dunk runners-up Kenny Smith (1990) and Gerald Wallace (2002). He and DeMarcus Cousins (2016 & 2017) are the only Kings players in team history to compete in the Skills Challenge.

In addition to the Skills Challenge, Hield (Bahamas) will team with Kings backcourt mate Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia) on the World Team roster in the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game on Friday, Feb. 16 at Staples Center (9 p.m. ET; TNT/ESPN Radio).