Kings Rookies = Must Follows on Social

The 2017 Kings draft class was not only winning on the court, they’re also winning on social media!
by Hannah Avdalovic
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jun 23, 2017

The 2017 NBA Draft is officially in the books, but we still aren’t done celebrating our newest draftees. It is time to get to know the newest players, De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Frank Mason. Here is why you need to give our rookies a follow on your favorite social channels!

First off, they are already showing Sacramento love. The rookies shared their excitement to be part of #SacramentoProud almost immediately following their selections.

Who's ready to get started!?!? P.s. sorry you guys can't see the watch

A post shared by De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) on

Blessed to be in my @neweracap and to officially be a @Sacramentokings !! #NBADraft #ThisIsTheCap

A post shared by Justin Jackson (@jjacks44) on

Young King

A post shared by Harry Giles III (@bigticket_hg) on

De’Aaron has been especially active retweeting fans and is already scoring dates for the Sacramento faithful.

By following the rooks on social media, you also get an inside-look on their personal life. You won’t want to miss what these players are up to off-the-court. No. 15 draft pick Justin Jackson is often posting about his new fiancée and it will surely make your heart melt.

To follow the newest Kings, check out their handles below:

De’Aaron Fox:
Instagram: @swipathefox
Twitter: @swipathefox
Facebook: www.facebook.com/deaaron.swipafox
Snapchat: @swipathefox

Justin Jackson:
Instagram: @jjacks44
Twitter: @JJacks_44

Harry Giles:
Instagram: @bigticket_hg
Twitter: @HGizzle1

Frank Mason:
Instagram: @fmason0
Twitter: @FrankMason0
Snapchat: @kucmb0

