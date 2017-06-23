Kings Rookies = Must Follows on Social
The 2017 Kings draft class was not only winning on the court, they’re also winning on social media!
The 2017 NBA Draft is officially in the books, but we still aren’t done celebrating our newest draftees. It is time to get to know the newest players, De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Frank Mason. Here is why you need to give our rookies a follow on your favorite social channels!
First off, they are already showing Sacramento love. The rookies shared their excitement to be part of #SacramentoProud almost immediately following their selections.
Thanks for believing in me @SacramentoKings, I promise you won't regret it.
— Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) June 23, 2017
Extremely Bless. All Glory to God. YOUNG KING pic.twitter.com/JEOpqW3KYE
— Harry Giles III (@HGizzle1) June 23, 2017
De’Aaron has been especially active retweeting fans and is already scoring dates for the Sacramento faithful.
they wanna see us winninnn' https://t.co/lV4l1Ejy76
— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 23, 2017
By following the rooks on social media, you also get an inside-look on their personal life. You won’t want to miss what these players are up to off-the-court. No. 15 draft pick Justin Jackson is often posting about his new fiancée and it will surely make your heart melt.
forever. pic.twitter.com/6p4LEl1aKe
— Justin Jackson (@JJacks_44) April 16, 2017
To follow the newest Kings, check out their handles below:
De’Aaron Fox:
Instagram: @swipathefox
Twitter: @swipathefox
Facebook: www.facebook.com/deaaron.swipafox
Snapchat: @swipathefox
Justin Jackson:
Instagram: @jjacks44
Twitter: @JJacks_44
Harry Giles:
Instagram: @bigticket_hg
Twitter: @HGizzle1
Frank Mason:
Instagram: @fmason0
Twitter: @FrankMason0
Snapchat: @kucmb0