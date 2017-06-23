Kings Rookies = Must Follows on Social

The 2017 NBA Draft is officially in the books, but we still aren’t done celebrating our newest draftees. It is time to get to know the newest players, De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Frank Mason. Here is why you need to give our rookies a follow on your favorite social channels!

First off, they are already showing Sacramento love. The rookies shared their excitement to be part of #SacramentoProud almost immediately following their selections.

Who's ready to get started!?!? P.s. sorry you guys can't see the watch A post shared by De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

Blessed to be in my @neweracap and to officially be a @Sacramentokings !! #NBADraft #ThisIsTheCap A post shared by Justin Jackson (@jjacks44) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

Young King A post shared by Harry Giles III (@bigticket_hg) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Thanks for believing in me @SacramentoKings, I promise you won't regret it. — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) June 23, 2017

Extremely Bless. All Glory to God. YOUNG KING pic.twitter.com/JEOpqW3KYE — Harry Giles III (@HGizzle1) June 23, 2017

De’Aaron has been especially active retweeting fans and is already scoring dates for the Sacramento faithful.

they wanna see us winninnn' https://t.co/lV4l1Ejy76 — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 23, 2017

By following the rooks on social media, you also get an inside-look on their personal life. You won’t want to miss what these players are up to off-the-court. No. 15 draft pick Justin Jackson is often posting about his new fiancée and it will surely make your heart melt.

