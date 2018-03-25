Kings Reflect on Recent Events

Members of the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics united on Sunday to deliver a clear message.

During warmups, both teams wore shirts that read “Accountability. We Are One.” on the front and “#StephonClark” on the back in a move that sparked conversation throughout the NBA world.

In addition to the shirts, Golden 1 Center aired a public service announcement featuring players from both organizations raising awareness about the tragic death of 22-year-old Sacramentan Stephon Clark and taking a stand against broader social injustice.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this organization right now and part of this league,” stated Garrett Temple. “It was us and the Boston Celtics. They offered to do that, offered to be in the PSA, offered to wear the shirts and wanted to show support however they could. That just shows you what type of league we have.”

“We’re more than basketball players,” added De’Aaron Fox. “A lot of people look up to us.”

“I think we’re all the same,” echoed Bogdan Bogdanovic. “We have to create, like we have a team on the court, we have to create the same team outside, in real life – that’s what’s important.”



Kings owner and chairman @Vivek addresses the crowd following tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/yVODGnPovs — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 23, 2018

Sacramento earned national attention on Thursday after protestors marched outside the arena. On Saturday, Sacramento was one of many cities across the country to participate in the March for Our Lives rally for stronger gun control.

“All of the protests, all of the things people do to shed light on something, are all for naught if action doesn’t come after that,” proclaimed Temple. “The biggest thing is we need to make sure to follow through to have action after that march.”

We are one. #SacramentoProud A post shared by Vivek Ranadivé (@vivek) on Mar 25, 2018 at 6:00pm PDT

No. 17 has not only spoken up about issues affecting society, he’s been at the forefront of helping to create change.

Since arriving in Northern California, Temple has hosted conversations between youth in under-served communities and local law enforcement, as well as adopted a local high school to mentor students.

With the support of Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé, the team’s front office, coaches and fellow players, the dialogue continues, and the strides to help make the world a better place are just beginning.