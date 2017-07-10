Fans Show Out for Summer League Watch Party

The long-standing rivalry between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers was reinstated as Golden 1 Center filled with fans to watch the teams compete during the 2017 Summer League, with an estimated attendance over 10,000.

The teams have been rivals since the early 2000s, but with the addition of 2017 Draft picks of Lonzo Ball and De’Aaron Fox, the rivalry feels renewed. While Ball did not play during the game, Kings fan were still hyped to watch Sacramento take on the Lakers.

Former Kings high-flyer Henry Turner was in awe of the turnout, “you cannot even put words to it to see that this place is sold out to watch these young rookies,” he said. “You best believe the rookies know it too and they are very happy to see it packed as well.”

Scott Moak, V.P. of Community Impact and Executive Director of the Kings Foundation spoke about what these moments represent in terms of the future for Kings basketball, “there is so much excitement and the vibe in here is phenomenal. I am excited to get the season started.”

At 7 p.m. the Golden 1 Center doors opened and Kings fans began to flood in.

“The spirit of Sacramento fans and how proud we are is what sets us apart,” said lifelong fan Anna - who brought out her Bobby Jackson jersey to support the Kings.

Another excited fan, Allen, said he was excited to watch the rookies surrounded by Sacramento’s proudest. “Just being out here with the fans and being together to watch the game is so exciting.”

Jack, who has been Sacramento proud since ’92 says, “Seeing all the fans out here who have stuck with the Kings through thick and thin is amazing.”

If Monday night in Sacramento was any indication, Kings fans are ready to show out in a big way come October.