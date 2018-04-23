Fan Creates His Own Kings Court
Kings super fan puts the finishing touches on his very own Kings-dedicated court in his backyard.
For Kings fan David Lack, showing love for his team doesn’t stop at Golden 1 Center.
On Sunday, Lack shared to the world the finished product: a beautifully designed and painted Kings-themed court nestled perfectly in his backyard.
“Took a double overtime 10 hours of masking, painting, a trip to Home Depot for more tape, re-masking, and touching up,” Lack said. “but it is done and I really like how it turned out! Exhausted but really stoked!”
Take a look at Lack’s progress which he chronicled on Twitter.
It begins pic.twitter.com/AqgHlN2vDT
— Dave Lack (@DaveLack) April 8, 2018
Basketball key roughed in. #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/ZvZDXj1RKP
— Dave Lack (@DaveLack) April 20, 2018
Decided to widen the key lines to be more like the real logo. I like it better. Touched up the letters.
Next up: basketball seams, “KINGS” in purple, three point line and shuffleboard lines. Few more days to go. #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/LnXbH8Oixs
— Dave Lack (@DaveLack) April 22, 2018
Heh. pic.twitter.com/RnUj4eli3y
— Dave Lack (@DaveLack) April 22, 2018
The @SacramentoKings Court is DONE! Took a double overtime 10 hours of masking, painting, a trip to Home Depot for more tape, remasking, and touching up... but it is done and I really like how it turned out! Exhausted but really stoked!#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/FQoyuBFE7d
— Dave Lack (@DaveLack) April 23, 2018
“Let me just say now,” Lack proclaimed in February. “If I am able to pull my design off, I will have the coolest backyard in the Sacramento area.”
Looking at the court in its final form, it’s hard to disagree.