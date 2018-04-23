Fan Creates His Own Kings Court

Kings super fan puts the finishing touches on his very own Kings-dedicated court in his backyard.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Apr 23, 2018

For Kings fan David Lack, showing love for his team doesn’t stop at Golden 1 Center.

On Sunday, Lack shared to the world the finished product: a beautifully designed and painted Kings-themed court nestled perfectly in his backyard.

“Took a double overtime 10 hours of masking, painting, a trip to Home Depot for more tape, re-masking, and touching up,” Lack said. “but it is done and I really like how it turned out! Exhausted but really stoked!”

Take a look at Lack’s progress which he chronicled on Twitter.


“Let me just say now,” Lack proclaimed in February. “If I am able to pull my design off, I will have the coolest backyard in the Sacramento area.”

Looking at the court in its final form, it’s hard to disagree.

