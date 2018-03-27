This Day in Kings History: Webber Reaches Milestone as Kings Win OT Thriller

The Kings were no strangers to overtime in the 2000-01 season.

Heading into their March 27th game against the New York Knicks, the Kings had already played 10 overtime games that season. Included in those games was a 2OT loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and a 3OT win over the Toronto Raptors.

C-Webb had another monster game, tallying 39 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and three steals on 16-26 shooting in a whopping 50 minutes. In the 2nd quarter, Webber passed the 10,000 career points milestone with a vintage right-handed hook shoot.

It was these types of performances that helped Webber finish 4th in MVP voting that season.

The Knicks were hot early, stretching their lead to 17 at halftime. Sacramento countered with a 31-19 third quarter before forcing OT. From there, it was all Kings as New York scored a measly seven points in the extra period before falling 124-117.

Peja Stojakovic helped his team with 29 points (10-18 FGs) of his own to go along with nine rebounds. All five Kings starters had double-figures; Doug Christie dropped 17 points, Jason Williams contributed 13 points with eight assists and Vlade Divac had 13 points.

The Knicks had four players who scored more than 20 points that night; Allan Houston (21 points), Latrell Sprewell (21 points), Glen Rice (22 points) and Kurt Thomas (23 points). Marcus Camby finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Kings had 13 overtime games in the regular season, finishing 9-4 in those contests and ending the season with a 55-27 record.