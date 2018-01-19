Z-Bo Makes Long-Anticipated Return to Memphis

Throughout his 17-year tenure in the NBA, Zach Randolph has made his mark in basketball as one of the top big men in the Association. His eight season stint in Memphis, in particular, showcased some of Z-Bo’s most memorable years in which he made a lasting impact on the organization and city.

Randolph garnered two All-Star nods throughout his tenure as one of the Grizzlies main contributors and was a mainstay in the community of Memphis as well.

During his first season in Sacramento, No. 50 has showcased what made him so special on the Grizzlies on the court while also serving as an important veteran presence for the young members of the team.

Now for the first time as a member of the Kings and for the first time since leaving, Z-Bo will suit up and play in Memphis. It will certainly be an emotional return for the big man after all the memories he’s made and how integral he was to the city.

The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. PT and will air on NBC Sports California. Follow along on Kings social media for closer looks at Z-Bo’s return.