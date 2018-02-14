Z-Bo Leads the Charge to Road Sweep in Dallas

It had been 15 years since the Kings swept the Dallas Mavericks on the road, but that skid came to an end on Tuesday night.

Sacramento jumped out to a sizeable early advantage against the Mavs, leading by 21 points at the half.

Though a late Dallas surge in the final frame would narrow the deficit considerably, Sactown held on for a 114-109 triumph.

Zach Randolph burst out of the gates with an 11-point first quarter and would go on to finish with a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

Another big contributor was Bogdan Bogdanovic, who tallied 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Seven Kings in total would notch double-digit points in the balanced offensive attack, as Garrett Temple, Justin Jackson, De’Aaron Fox, Kosta Koufos, and Willie Cauley-Stein all got in on the action.

Sacramento will now take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night to cap off the three-game road trip. This will also be the final contest for Sactown before the All-Star break with the team set to return home for a three-game stint on the Feb. 22.