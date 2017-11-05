Z-Bo Displays Versatility in Detroit

In need of a spark to recover from an early deficit, the Kings turned to veteran forward Zach Randolph for scoring prowess. Randolph came through instantly with 10 points while converting all four of his field goal attempts in the first quarter of Saturday’s contest.

Whether beyond the arc, mid-range or in the low block, No. 50 made the most of his opportunities while also getting others involved – including Bogdan Bogdanovic who finished with nine first quarter points.

By game’s end, Randolph had totaled a team-high 19 points while adding four assists and four rebounds.



Meanwhile, in his starting role, Bogdanovic continued to impress with his opening frame of nine points on 4-of-4 from the floor, adding to the team’s scorching 61-percent first quarter. The Serbian guard’s crafty ability to slash, create off the dribble, and move without the ball was showcased in his 6-of-7 shooting effort to end with 14 points.



Finally, in a reserve role, Buddy Hield has proved to be a high-energy contributor with another strong showing – this time with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Sactown will return to action on Tuesday night at home versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.