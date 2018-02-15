Young Sacramento Talent Search

Think your child has what it takes to be considered Sacramento's Most Talented?
Posted: Feb 15, 2018

The Sacramento Kings and First 5 California are looking for singers under 5-years-old to determine who is Sacramento's most talented young singer.

Upload a short 1-2 minute video showcasing your child's singing ability and two lucky participants will win 4 tickets to the Kings-Celtics game on March 25, 2018 and their performance will be shown on the big screen at Golden 1 Center.

Hurry, the submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. PT on March 3.

Rules

Kings, Young Sacramento Talent Search, Casting Call

