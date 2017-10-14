Young Kings Show Promise in Preseason Finale

Although the Kings were defeated on Friday evening, the efforts of the young roster were impressive nonetheless. Playing across Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the first half, Sacramento stood toe-to-toe with the deadly backcourt duo despite 27 combined first half points from the two.

Versus the reigning champions, Malachi Richardson, Georgios Papagiannis, and Skal Labissiere sparked Sactown with impressive first half figures, keeping the deficit to just 54-51 at the break.

For Richardson and Papagiannis, the tandem turned in their best preseason performances with a combined 19 first half points, while Georgios also made a notable impact defensively.

By game’s end though, it was new addition David Stockton that stole the spotlight, leading all players with 23 points (9-12 FG) and eight assists in 28 minutes.

Alongside Stockton’s strong play came Frank Mason III, whose consistency was a strong point for the rookie throughout the preseason. Frank ended the night with 10 points and three assists – finishing the exhibition slate as the team’s leader in scoring.

Matched up with Curry after earning the starting nod on Friday, the Kansas product spoke about the competition level at ORACLE Arena.

“It was fun, good to get out there and compete,” said Mason III. “[Coach] did a great job of putting us in positions to execute on the offensive end…we play great when things like that happen.”

With Wednesday’s season opener rapidly approaching, Sacramento will have a few more days of training to get prepared, including Sunday’s Fan Fest practice session in front of a sold out Golden 1 Center.