Young Kings Show Flashes in Road Test

On the heels of a strong showing in the preseason opener at home, the Kings were put to the test during their first road game on Friday night against the same San Antonio Spurs.

Sactown, led by a youth-filled starting five, jumped out to a hot start and a double-digit first quarter lead thanks in-part to early buckets from Buddy Hield.

Hield would round out his 12 points with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals, but the effort wasn’t enough in the 113-93 defeat.

No. 24 completed an impressive highlight in the form of a four-point play after a series of passes between him and De’Aaron Fox.



That two-man game, tho. Four point play for Buddy Buckets pic.twitter.com/5YedHdGALk — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 7, 2017

Leading the way for Sacramento in scoring was Willie Cauley-Stein, who logged 14 points along with nine rebounds on the night.

Though fans may have seen some stat lines of this nature from Trill previously, the third-year big man showed a new level of comfort in the flow of the offense, as well as some flashes of his expanded range.



finds Willie to regain the lead! (ft. more pixels) pic.twitter.com/R6L8Xdt3Il — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 7, 2017

“We’re learning the game with each other a little bit better than the first game,” said Cauley-Stein following the contest. “The fact that I’m reading the offense and making plays, and they’re the right plays…it’s a very big confidence booster.”

Not to be forgotten were Skal Labissiere and De’Aaron Fox, who scored 13 and 12 respectively. Labissiere showed off his smooth perimeter game with a three-pointer off of a feed from Fox - one of his six assists on the night.

The Kings will have a day between games to prepare for another road matchup and a fresh opponent as they are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in Las Vegas.







