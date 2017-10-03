Young Kings Off to Hot Start

Fans at Golden 1 Center may have caught a glimpse into the future of Kings basketball on Monday evening as several standout performances from young players resulted in a 106-100 triumph over the San Antonio Spurs.

Entering to a thunderous ovation, rookie De’Aaron Fox checked into the contest and wasted little time going to work by scoring on his first offensive possession.

“I know the fans wanted to see my play and I hope I didn’t disappoint,” said Fox, following a performance that left the Sacramento faithful far from disappointed.

Fox finished with 16 points, two assists, a block and a steal in his 17 minutes of action, while converting seven of his eight attempts from the field.

Leading the way in scoring for the Kings was Frank Mason III, who had a game-high-tying 17 points, eight of which came in a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter that helped Sactown pull away and seal the victory.

In addition to his timely scoring, Mason III provided a boost on the boards by grabbing six rebounds as well.

“Frank’s got guts. That will translate over everything,” said Coach Joerger after the win.

Buddy Hield, a frequent opponent of Frank in their college days, echoed Joerger’s sentiments.

“He’s a tough guard. I played against him for three years in the Big 12,” said Hield. “I like his demeanor and what he’s got going on.”

Rounding out the notable performances was second-year big man Skal Labissiere. Following an impressive stretch to finish his rookie season, Labissiere opened his sophomore season by notching 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal in 33 minutes.

No. 7 demonstrated a versatile skillset throughout the game between an array of post moves and a silky perimeter jumpshot.

The squad will be looking for a repeat performance and another victory in their second preseason game in a rematch against the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday night.







