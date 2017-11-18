Willie Sparks Third Straight Win at Home

After a turbulent road swing, Sacramento bounced back in strong fashion by logging its third straight home victory by edging out the Portland Trail Blazers 86-82.

In the triumph, Willie Cauley-Stein played a big role, logging a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, with 13 of his points coming in the fourth quarter alone.

Kings veterans also played a notable part in the win, with George Hill and Garrett Temple adding 14 points apiece and Kosta Koufos logging a solid all-around performance with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Aside from the action on the court, there was plenty to behold throughout Golden 1 Center with the festivities of Social Media Night taking place over the course of the night.

One of the internet’s most beloved mini-pigs MyBestFriendHank took the Twitter reigns and had plenty of fun in the process.



This is our @bestfriendhank and he’s going to be live tweeting and reacting to our game tonight! pic.twitter.com/YrDUEPnInd — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 18, 2017

Not to mention a certain dance sensation making his mark in Sactown.



We wouldn’t want to be up against @thebackpackkid in any kind of dance competition A post shared by Golden 1 Center (@golden1center) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

With bundles of fun off the hardwood, Sacramento is looking to keep the momentum gained from a win over the Blazers as the Kings will matchup with them once again in a unique home/road back-to-back with round two in Portland.