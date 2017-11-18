Willie Sparks Third Straight Win at Home

The purple and black were victorious once again in familiar territory thanks to a big game from Trill.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Nov 18, 2017

After a turbulent road swing, Sacramento bounced back in strong fashion by logging its third straight home victory by edging out the Portland Trail Blazers 86-82.

In the triumph, Willie Cauley-Stein played a big role, logging a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, with 13 of his points coming in the fourth quarter alone.

Kings veterans also played a notable part in the win, with George Hill and Garrett Temple adding 14 points apiece and Kosta Koufos logging a solid all-around performance with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Aside from the action on the court, there was plenty to behold throughout Golden 1 Center with the festivities of Social Media Night taking place over the course of the night.

One of the internet’s most beloved mini-pigs MyBestFriendHank took the Twitter reigns and had plenty of fun in the process.


Not to mention a certain dance sensation making his mark in Sactown.


We wouldn’t want to be up against @thebackpackkid in any kind of dance competition

A post shared by Golden 1 Center (@golden1center) on

With bundles of fun off the hardwood, Sacramento is looking to keep the momentum gained from a win over the Blazers as the Kings will matchup with them once again in a unique home/road back-to-back with round two in Portland.

Tags
Cauley-Stein, Willie, Koufos, Kosta, Temple, Garrett, Kings, Featured

Related Content

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

Randolph Makes Presence Felt

Randolph Makes Presence Felt

Kings Q&A: Bighorns Training Staff

Kings Q&A: Bighorns Training Staff

Related Content

Cauley-Stein, Willie

Koufos, Kosta

Temple, Garrett