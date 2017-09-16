Willie Shows Off Expanded Skillset

The offseason is a crucial time for players to refine their games in preparation for the season ahead. Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein is certainly taking advantage of this window of opportunity - showcasing his progress on social media recently.

In a number of videos posted by Trill on Instagram, the third-year big man demonstrates his ball-handling on the perimeter and uses a variety of dribble moves to transition into jumpshots and drives to the rim. These kind of skills are something you’d expect to see from smaller players working on their game, but for someone of Cauley-Stein’s stature to be pulling these off with this level of fluidity makes them all the more impressive.

As the NBA game evolves, it seems that Willie is ready to evolve with it by expanding his own set of skills on the hardwood.



