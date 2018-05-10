Willie Cauley-Stein to Visit Philippines for Jr. NBA

Where in the world is Willie?

Following his trip last summer to Vietnam, Cauley-Stein is on the move again this offseason as he takes his talents to the Philippines. Trill will be joined by WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes to Manila to help coach the 2018 Jr. NBA Philippines Training Camp finalists.

Watch Cauley-Stein expand his love for art in Vietnam last July.

“Filipinos are among the most passionate basketball fans in the world and I’m eager to work with these dedicated young players who have earned the right to be chosen as Jr. NBA All-Stars,” said Cauley-Stein. “I’m excited to share my basketball knowledge and help the kids become the best version of themselves on and off the court.”

On Tuesday, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum talked about the growth of the NBA in the Philippines.

“Three-quarters of all TV households this year tuned in to an NBA game. On social media, in terms of Facebook it’s the number one region that participates in our Facebook global page. As far the local Facebook page, it is the biggest regional Facebook page that we have. Love for the NBA and basketball here is second to none.”

As seen in recent years, not only has the NBA recognized that the Philippines is a surging market, but brands are as well. It’s not uncommon for brands to send their stars to the region to expand their reach as global entities. With this in mind, Trill and Swoopes visiting the region is beneficial for not just the league but for everyone involved.

Keep it locked to the Kings Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Kings.com for all your global coverage this summer.