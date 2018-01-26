Willie Cauley-Stein Injury Update

Posted: Jan 26, 2018

A precautionary MRI taken this afternoon on Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein revealed a right knee deep bone bruise suffered early in the game last night against Miami when he made contact with a leg brace worn by Heat center Hassan Whiteside. The MRI was negative for any muscle tears or other issues beyond the deep bone bruise.

Additionally, Xrays on Cauley-Stein’s left foot/ankle were negative after tweaking it during second half play last night.

He will be listed as day-to-day moving forward and is expected to miss the next two contests at San Antonio (1/28) and New Orleans (1/30) before being re-evaluated later next week.

Tags
Cauley-Stein, Willie, Kings, Injury Update

Related Content

De'Aaron Fox Injury Update

De'Aaron Fox Injury Update

Harry Giles Update

Harry Giles Update

Frank Mason III Injury Update

Frank Mason III Injury Update

Related Content

Cauley-Stein, Willie

Kings

Injury Update