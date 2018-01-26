Willie Cauley-Stein Injury Update

A precautionary MRI taken this afternoon on Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein revealed a right knee deep bone bruise suffered early in the game last night against Miami when he made contact with a leg brace worn by Heat center Hassan Whiteside. The MRI was negative for any muscle tears or other issues beyond the deep bone bruise.

Additionally, Xrays on Cauley-Stein’s left foot/ankle were negative after tweaking it during second half play last night.

He will be listed as day-to-day moving forward and is expected to miss the next two contests at San Antonio (1/28) and New Orleans (1/30) before being re-evaluated later next week.