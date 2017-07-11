Vince Carter Talks Justin Jackson's Future

Before Justin Jackson took the stage at Barclays Center just over three weeks ago, new Kings guard Vince Carter had already been complimentary of the NBA-ready wing.

“I think he’ll be a great two-way player,” said Carter when asked how good of a player he thought Jackson could be.

After falling short of the national title two years ago, the young sharpshooter made the decision to return to school for one more year. This decision paid off, as his University of North Carolina Tar Heels went on to win the championship the following year.

“The best decision he made was coming back – he really worked on his game. Defensively, he has a knack…” spoke an impressed Carter, “The stuff that you can’t teach – his instincts are NBA ready.”

Unbeknownst to the future Hall-of-Famer these two would get a chance to play together very soon.

Listen to the interview here.