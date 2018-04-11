Vince Carter to Return for 21st NBA Season

In his bimonthly diary posted on The Undefeated, 20-year NBA veteran Vince Carter announced that he plans to continue his Hall of Fame career next season.

“I plan on coming back next season. I plan on coming back one more season,” Carter wrote. “I’m almost 90 percent sure that’s it after next season…I always said I’ll walk away from the game when I’m not willing to put the work in to be prepared for the season. I wouldn’t disrespect the game like that.

In my mind, I think it’s time for one more. And I think this summer will probably be the toughest summer. Probably just doing what I need to do to be prepared. I know I have to do it to be in the league. When I have to have those conversations with myself, I know it’s getting time.”

The 41-year-old Carter is averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in his first season with the Kings.

“Is Sacramento a possibility? Or how am I looking at free agency? I don’t know. I stay in my lane,” Carter wrote. “I know how it will work and I know teams are going to do what they do, go through the draft, make their trades and cuts and whatnot. Then it’s my time. I just have to wait.”

In addition to announcing his return, Carter elaborated on his social efforts in light of the Stephon Clark protests. “It set the bar on just the two sides really trying to talk these things out and get on the same page. There is a long way to go, obviously, but you have to get it started. We want to get that. We wanted to really get it started. It was just great to be a part of.”

Finally, Carter gave some advice for the young players on the Kings who are set to begin their offseason.

“I want them to understand how important it is to understand the transition from rookie season to the second season. It is to get better and show your growth…I just tell them to take it serious. Enjoy it. You’ve earned the right to be an NBA player and to live the life. But remember, it’s still your job.”