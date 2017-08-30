Vince Carter Joins WWE’s ‘Titus Worldwide’

Before he dons the purple and black for Sacramento this season, Kings forward Vince Carter has expanded his network off the court to include one of the up-and-coming forces in professional wrestling.

WWE superstar Titus O’Neil has created his own brand known as Titus Worldwide - recruiting anyone and everyone around the WWE. Now his clientele base, currently containing fellow wrestlers Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa has increased to include No. 15.

Carter, who shares the same fraternity brotherhood with O’Neil (Omega Psi Phi) recently appeared in a video tweeted by WWE to accept his position as a part of Titus Worldwide and express his excitement.







