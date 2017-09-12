Vince Carter Credited as Major Influence for Drake

NBA players are often looked up to by fans from all over the globe, inspiring people from all walks of life in a multitude of ways. From the player’s perspective, they often hear about those fans growing up to do great things, often as basketball players themselves. In this case, however, Kings forward Vince Carter is seeing how he played a role in the life of one of today’s most influential musicians.

Toronto-based rapper and multi-time Grammy winner Drake has been one of the most popular and successful artists in recent years. He was one of several figures interviewed in a new documentary titled ‘The Carter Effect’ that focuses on Carter being at the forefront of transforming the culture in Toronto during his time playing for the Toronto Raptors.

The documentary, which also featured the likes of Drake and LeBron James as executive producers, was screened at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival this past weekend. Following the premiere, the Canadian rapper took the stage and discussed the impact VC made in his own life growing up.

"It just let me know that it was possible. It was confidence,” said Drake. “It was the realization that it was attainable. This guy could come over here and lift us up. Imagine if it was one of us that could make it out there."

To read the full story from Billboard, click here.








