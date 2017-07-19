Use Augmented Reality to Win Kings Nike Jersey!

Share your photo for chance to win a new authentic personalized icon Nike jersey!
by Colton Gordon
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jul 19, 2017

If you download the Golden 1 Center + Kings App you have a chance to win your very own personalized icon jersey. All you have to do is share your best augmented reality photo from the app to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with #KingsNikeJersey to qualify.

Winners will be selected on July 24!

View Rules

Download on App Store

Download on Google Play

Tags
Kings

