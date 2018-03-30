United for Progress

At center court, Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé with the entire team, front office and executive leadership at his side made a powerful statement:

"We recognize that it’s not just business as usual, and we are going to work really hard to bring everybody together to make the world a better place starting with our own community, and we’re going to work really hard to prevent this kind of a tragedy from happening again."

His message has carried far beyond the communities of Sacramento, through the NBA and across the country. The world is watching what is happening in Sacramento, looking for answers and examples of how to create positive change.

On Thursday, the team took a huge step forward to create change in the local community and beyond, announcing another opportunity to help serve the communities of Sacramento and make the city a better place. Through the Build. Black. coalition, the franchise hopes to create positive dialogues and strike a balance with community groups, civic leaders, and additional champions working to change the city. In a week with uncertainty for families, friends, the city and Kings fans, the team has worked to create a pathway for progress, and a blueprint for the world.

“I think this organization has really stepped up and stepped to the forefront and I wanted to use my voice as much as I could to see what I believe is right and true," said Kings guard Garrett Temple. "It’s a lot of different perspectives and a lot of different things to take into account, but it’s been a pretty hectic week.”

The effort to lift up Sacramento communities started Friday night as Temple, Vince Carter and NBC Sports analyst Doug Christie joined the Build. Black. coalition youth forum – Kings and Queens Rise: A Youth Voice Forum for Healing.



.@GTemp14 , @TheDougChristie, and @mrvincecarter15 stopped by and held a special panel during tonight’s Youth Voice Forum for Healing hosted by @BuildBlack10 pic.twitter.com/UJEin8Krny — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 31, 2018

The gathering was designed to help with healing the grief local youth may be experiencing, answer questions about issues facing Sacramento and providing additional resources. With leaders from Voice of The Youth, Sierra Health Foundation Greater Sacramento Urban League, SacACT, Sistallect, NAACP and Black Lives Matter Sacramento, the team is working to start conversations about educational and economic opportunity, as well as workforce preparation.

After the night's events were concluded, Carter reflected on continuing to foster positive growth in the community.

"This is an opportunity where we have a lot of eyes watching and what we've done is set the tone," said No. 15. "This [event] is a stepping stone for what we hope to accomplish."

By starting the conversation with area youth, Carter, Temple and Christie are using their platform to help the region get through a difficult time together. Through a multi-year plan to support transformational change for black communities, the Kings are taking a bold step toward a better city for everyone.