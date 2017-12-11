Trio of Strong Efforts Fall Short Against Raptors

Coming off of a positive finish to their road trip, the Kings were looking to tally another win in their return to Golden 1 Center on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

Sacramento overcame a slow start to eventually pull ahead in the second quarter, but Toronto would gradually build a lead that they would not relinquish as the Raptors claimed a 102-87 victory.

Zach Randolph continued his string of strong games, logging team-highs with his 19 points and 11 rebounds. Following the contest, Z-Bo spoke with the media and discussed his focus on the team goals rather than his individual performance.

“It’s about winning games,” said Randolph. “If you play good and don’t win, it don’t really mean nothing. We’ve got to get wins, learn how to win, and how to finish the game.”

After getting the starting nod, Bogdan Bogdanovic also contributed to the effort with his 15 points and four makes from three-point range.

Additionally, Buddy Hield logged 17 points, three rebounds and two assists, while going three-for-five from beyond the arc. This marked the fourth consecutive contest where Hield scored 17 or more points.

Sactown has a chance to rebound at home on Tuesday night, when the Kings host the Phoenix Suns.