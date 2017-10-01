Training Camp Recap Day 6: Ready to Roll

Six days of continual learning, nonstop physical activity, and scrimmaging will soon be put into play.

Sacramento wrapped up its jam-packed training camp on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, with the squad putting in work on the main court as opposed to the Practice Facility where the previous practice sessions have been held.

“It’s good to get out in front of the bright lights and the bigger stage and get out of the practice facility and do different things sometimes,” said Coach Joerger.

Simulating a real-game atmosphere on your home court, albeit sans the raucous hometown crowd, is a crucial step for a team filled with new faces as they develop rapport with one another heading into their preseason debut on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

It’s a time of excitement for Sactown fans, who are eagerly awaiting the first glimpse at the restructured roster in action following an exciting offseason.

Kings faithful aren’t the only ones looking forward to Monday, either – newcomer George Hill and the remainder of the roster is anticipating the challenge of preseason as well.

“It’s been five, six days of training camp going against the same guys over and over so it’s going to be good to go out there with a new face guarding us,” said Hill, who will be matching up against the team where his career began.

The veteran guard continued, summing up training camp for the team as a whole.

“We’ve just got a great group of guys. I think all the guys that we have in this camp are fun to be around, energetic. Everyone is learning, everyone is pushing each other.”







