Temple Stands Out Against Bucks

Following a big-time victory against the Golden State Warriors, the Kings had less than 24 hours to savor it as they took on the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Tuesday night.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks would come out strong out of the gates and eventually pull away for a 112-87 win against Sacramento.

For Sactown, Garrett Temple stood out with a team-high 18 points while also knocking down all three of his attempts from beyond the arc.

“It’s not an enjoyable thing to go through, but they’ll learn from this,” said Coach Joerger about the loss. “They played with force and we did not early in the game.”

Rookie guard De’Aaron Fox also chimed in about what may have contributed to the team falling to the Bucks.

“We can’t let what happened last night [against Golden State] affect us tonight,” said Fox. “Even if it’s a win or a loss you’ve just gotta let it go. That second game of a back-to-back is always tough, but you have to come out with energy.”

The Kings have a chance to bounce back when they embark on a four-game road stint with the first stop being the Chicago Bulls for a Friday night.