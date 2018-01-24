Temple and Trill Lead Team Triumph in Orlando

After just falling short of a comeback on the previous night in Charlotte, the Kings were able to erase a double-digit deficit and come out on top against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

The 105-99 victory was propelled by Garrett Temple and his career-high 34 points, 19 of which came in the fourth quarter alone. GT knocked down four of his seven attempts from three-point range and also went a perfect 10-for-10 on two-point attempts.

“Garrett’s been a fantastic leader for us,” said Coach Joerger following the contest. “He does so much for us defensively. He’s the glue in our locker room. He’s the ultimate professional. For him to have this kind of night…he deserves it.”

Willie Cauley-Stein also turned in a notable stat line of his own, pouring in 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and a new career-high five blocks.

“It was a whole team effort,” said Temple. “I can’t talk enough about Willie Cauley-Stein and defensively what he was able to do, protecting the rim for us.”

This win snapped an eight-game losing skid for Sacramento, as the Kings will look to keep the ball rolling on Thursday night when they continue their six-game road stint by taking on the Miami Heat.