Team Effort Leads Charge Against Sixers

On the heels of a solid win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Kings kept the ball rolling with their second straight victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Sacramento outdueled the Sixers 109-108 thanks to a thrilling conclusion that included clutch plays on both ends of the ball. With the Kings trailing by one point and just under 30 seconds to go, Willie Cauley-Stein denied a Joel Embiid shot attempt to set Sactown up for a chance to take the lead. De’Aaron Fox would answer the call by knocking down a mid-range jumper with just 13.4 seconds to go, which would put Sacramento up for good.

Fox would finish with 11 points and a team-high seven assists and the biggest shot yet of his career.

Fellow rookie Justin Jackson turned in an impressive performance with 19 points, 11 of which came in the 4th quarter alone. This marks back-to-back notable outings for the North Carolina product, who appears to be finding his groove early on in his inaugural season.

Sactown’s bigs also showed out, with Zach Randolph notching a team-high 20 points, seven rebounds, and two steals and Willie Cauley-Stein logging 15 points, four rebounds, and two blocks.

With a pair of statement wins under their belt, the Kings will take the show on the road for a three-game venture starting with the New York Knicks on Saturday night.