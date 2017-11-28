Team Effort Drives Big Win Against Warriors

Coming into Oakland on Monday evening to face the reigning NBA champions on the road, Sacramento had dropped nine consecutive contests away from Golden 1 Center. Although Golden State lacked two premiere scorers in Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, media and fans alike believed it to be a foregone conclusion that Sacramento would drop its 10th straight road game, extending the Warriors home winning streak versus the Kings.

By night’s end, Sactown took down the Warriors in Oakland by a score of 110-106, marking the Kings first win in Oracle Arena since 2013.

After a close contest throughout, Sactown turned up its defensive intensity during crunch time - holding the Warriors scoreless for the final three minutes of the game while using an 8-0 to gain the lead for good.

The exciting night was capped off by a go-ahead shot with just 12.6 seconds remaining by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who knocked down a tightly contested floater while being defended by the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.

Willie Cauley-Stein turned in another strong performance, leading the squad with 19 points, six assists, and eight rebounds - all of which were team-highs on the night.

Sacramento is looking to carry the positive momentum into the second night of a back-to-back when they return home for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.