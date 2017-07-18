Summer League Rookie Breakdown: De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento faithful rejoiced when the Kings selected freshman point guard De’Aaron Fox out of Kentucky in the 2017 NBA Draft. In under a month, No. 5 has become one of Sactown’s supporters favorite players with several fans eager to check out the Lottery pick don the purple and black at Summer League.

In the first game of his professional career, the Houston native impressed with an 18-point showing. The speedy guard did more than just score, contributing with 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals in 27 minutes during the summer opener.

Fox kept his foot on the gas in his next contest by scoring 17 points while adding 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

De’Aaron tallied 12 points on 4-of-6 from the floor versus LAL and finished his Summer League seeing just seven minutes versus Dallas before sitting out the final game of the trip.

After playing just four games, the 19-year-old accumulated averages of 11.8 points, 3 assists and 2.3 steals in 21.3 minutes per game.

Utilizing his speed as a weapon on both sides of the ball, Fox emerged as an immediate defensive contributor and offensive spark plug in his short time on court in Vegas.

Exemplified by his lone collegiate year in Lexington, where Fox averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds, the floor general has found success when given the keys to his teams.

Learning under the tutelage of veteran George Hill, No. 5 is expected to soak in knowledge for when his time comes in Sacramento.