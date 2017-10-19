Social Recap: 2017-18 Home Opener

Fans all around social media shared their excitement as the new season tipped off.
Posted: Oct 19, 2017


Tags
Kings, Featured

Related Content

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

Randolph Makes Presence Felt

Randolph Makes Presence Felt

Kings Q&A: Bighorns Training Staff

Kings Q&A: Bighorns Training Staff

Related Content

Kings

Featured