Skal Welcomes New Member into Furry Family
The Kings big man recently brought home an adorable new companion.
Many Kings fans know Skal Labissiere as a skilled up-and-coming forward on the court, but away from the game, he’s also a loving pet owner.
You may have seen his posts on social media with his two dogs, Yogi and Dash, who also have their own separate Instagram account.
Now, Yogi and Dash will have some more canine company because a recent Facebook post by Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter revealed that Skal stopped by to adopt a husky puppy after seeing a video on their page.
This new adorable addition to the family, now known as Kei, is heading to a happy home where he can grow up alongside his new brothers and owner.