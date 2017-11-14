Skal Welcomes New Member into Furry Family

The Kings big man recently brought home an adorable new companion.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Nov 14, 2017

Many Kings fans know Skal Labissiere as a skilled up-and-coming forward on the court, but away from the game, he’s also a loving pet owner.

You may have seen his posts on social media with his two dogs, Yogi and Dash, who also have their own separate Instagram account.


Just chilling #Yogi #Dash #pomsky #chowchow @yogi_dash

A post shared by Skal Labissière (@skal_lab) on

Now, Yogi and Dash will have some more canine company because a recent Facebook post by Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter revealed that Skal stopped by to adopt a husky puppy after seeing a video on their page.

This new adorable addition to the family, now known as Kei, is heading to a happy home where he can grow up alongside his new brothers and owner.

