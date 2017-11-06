Skal Providing Boost with Efficiency

The second-year Kings big man is continuing to show strides in 2017-18.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Nov 06, 2017

After a strong close to his rookie campaign, Skal Labissiere's sophomore season has started in similar fashion while building upon the potential he showcased as a multi-faceted talent.

In a recent article from HoopsHype, Bryan Kalbrosky broke down how No. 7 has been contributing in efficient fashion when on the hardwood court this season.

According to Kalbrosky, Labissiere has been a valuable component on offense, particularly in the mid-range scoring department where he ranks in the top five among second-year players in field goals made from that range.

Skal also currently holds a true shooting percentage of 54.3 percent, ranking third amongst second-year forwards that average at least 20 minutes per game.

The young forward's efforts in the early stages of 2017-18 are just scratching the surface of his potential as a player according to media, as No. 7 continues to be one of the many young Kings whose development in 2017-18 will be key to the future of the team.

Tags
Labissiere, Skal, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Hill Gets Off to Hot Start in Washington

Hill Gets Off to Hot Start in Washington

Skal Welcomes New Member into Furry Family

Skal Welcomes New Member into Furry Family

Pair of Young Kings Stand Out in New York

Pair of Young Kings Stand Out in New York

Related Content

Labissiere, Skal

Kings

Featured