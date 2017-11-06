Skal Providing Boost with Efficiency

After a strong close to his rookie campaign, Skal Labissiere's sophomore season has started in similar fashion while building upon the potential he showcased as a multi-faceted talent.

In a recent article from HoopsHype, Bryan Kalbrosky broke down how No. 7 has been contributing in efficient fashion when on the hardwood court this season.

According to Kalbrosky, Labissiere has been a valuable component on offense, particularly in the mid-range scoring department where he ranks in the top five among second-year players in field goals made from that range.

Skal also currently holds a true shooting percentage of 54.3 percent, ranking third amongst second-year forwards that average at least 20 minutes per game.

The young forward's efforts in the early stages of 2017-18 are just scratching the surface of his potential as a player according to media, as No. 7 continues to be one of the many young Kings whose development in 2017-18 will be key to the future of the team.