Skal Comes Up Clutch Against New York

The Haitian big man connected on his first-career game-winner against the Knicks.
by Jason Wise
Senior Manager, Digital
Posted: Mar 04, 2018

On the second night of a rare home back-to-back, the Kings saw some clutch performances from the team's young core. With 5.3 seconds remaining, the score was tied 99-99. In a play "designed for [Bogdan Bogdanovic] or De'Aaron Fox," Skal Labissiere took the inbounds pass and decided to make a play.

The second-year forward rose up for a last-second three-pointer as the clock ticked to zero, drilling his first game-winning basket in the NBA.

"Sitting out gave me a chance to evaluate myself," said Skal following the thriller. "It was good for me to sit back and get to see what I needed to do better when i got back on the court."

Bogdanovic led the Kings with a team-high 22 points along with seven assists and three of the squad's 10 long balls in the contest. The 25-year-old Serbian also hit a clutch shot of his own, connecting on an 18-footer to give Sacramento the lead with 29.7 seconds to play.

Skal Labissiere finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

"It feels great," concluded No. 7.

With a couple days off before the next match up the team will look to build upon its successful homestand as the Pelicans come to town on Wednesday.

Tags
Labissiere, Skal, Ricci, Phil, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Kings vs Knicks Highlights 3/4/18

Kings vs Knicks Highlights 3/4/18

Premium Season Ticket Members Road Trip to Dallas

Premium Season Ticket Members Road Trip to Dallas

Beyond the Beat: Catrina

Beyond the Beat: Catrina

Related Content

Labissiere, Skal

Featured

Kings