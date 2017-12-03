Sactown’s Valiant Comeback Effort Falls Short

The Kings fell just short of the victory after climbing back from an early deficit.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Dec 03, 2017

After rumbling back from a 20-point deficit to cut the Milwaukee Bucks lead to just one possession, the Kings came up just short of completing the comeback on Saturday night.

A slow start plagued the Kings through the beginning stages of their second matchup with Milwaukee in less than a week, but Sacramento late surge pulled the game within reach. Ultimately, the Bucks would pull away and down Sactown 109-104 in their final matchup of 2017-18.

Bogdan Bogdanovic came up with 10 points in the final frame, including several clutch plays down the stretch.

Zach Randolph also followed up a strong performance in Chicago with another standout night - logging a team-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds.

One of the early sparks for the Kings overcoming a tough stretch was Buddy Hield and his sharpshooting as he racked up 19 points by going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Sacramento will have a two day break before heading into the next game on their road stint, as they prepare for the defending Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

