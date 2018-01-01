Sacramento Unable to Overcome Early Deficit Against Grizz

In the final game on the calendar in 2017, the Kings were hoping to ring in the new year on a high note. However, the visiting Memphis Grizzlies spoiled those plans.

Sacramento fell behind early in the contest, with the Grizzlies sporting a 12-point lead after the first quarter. This deficit continued to build and Sactown would ultimately succumb to the Grizz in a 114-96 defeat.

The Kings efforts were led by Willie Cauley-Stein, who logged team-highs with 21 points and eight rebounds. Additionally, Buddy Hield added 15 points and Garrett Temple notched 13 of his own.

With the calendar turning over, Sacramento will be looking for a fresh start in 2018 and will have a chance to get the ball rolling when the Kings face off with the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.