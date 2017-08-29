Sacramento Kings Join American Red Cross Relief Efforts to Support Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Sacramento, Calif. – The Sacramento Kings have developed opportunities for the team, their fans and the greater Sacramento region to help assist and support the communities that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

In conjunction with the American Red Cross Gold Country Region, the Sacramento Kings have developed three specific initiatives that will roll out in the next few days to help support Gulf Coast disaster relief. 100% of every donation will go directly to the American Red Cross to support efforts to aid communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Beginning Tuesday morning, Sacramento Kings staff will serve as American Red Cross volunteers. They anticipate making over 5,000 phone calls to help raise funds that will directly benefit Gulf Coast communities. In addition to volunteering staff time, the Sacramento Kings will call upon their fans to donate as they purchase game tickets for the 2017-18 season. The Kings will include donation options for generous fans to support American Red Cross initiatives.

Rookies De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson will also call upon the Sacramento community to support Hurricane Harvey victims through a public service announcement. Both have direct ties to the Houston region, and will turn to their new Sacramento community, as well as Kings fans, to help in the spirit of the Kings Foundation to: “Do Good, Impact the World, Make Sacramento Proud.”

In the coming weeks, Golden 1 Center visitors will have an opportunity to donate directly at Local Eats stands during concerts, games, and events. At two upcoming Kings games, including the season opener against the Houston Rockets, the Kings Foundation 50/50 Raffle proceeds will directly benefit the American Red Cross. The organization will also continue to work with the local American Red Cross chapter on future disaster preparedness initiatives that potentially could impact Northern California.

For more information, visit Kings.com/Harvey.

To donate, click here.