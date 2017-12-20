Sacramento Climbs Back to Sweep Sixers

With the Kings trailing by 13 midway through the 3rd quarter, the chances of victory began to wane before the squad fought back in a big way.

Sacramento outscored Philadelphia 30-17 in the final quarter en route to a 101-95 comeback win and the third straight triumph against the Sixers.

Several members of the Kings played large parts in the effort, including a game-high 27 points from Zach Randolph to go with his five rebounds.

Buddy Hield dropped 24 points, as well, also adding five rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Garrett Temple logged all nine of his points in the 4th quarter alone, including a crucial hustle bucket late in the game to help distance the Kings from the 76ers.



TEMPLE OF BOOM! Garrett with the clutch bucket! pic.twitter.com/czpTF4H7TJ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 20, 2017

Rounding out the strong performances was Frank Mason III, who tallied a new career-high of 16 points along with a pair of blocks, including one that led to a Buddy triple on the other end.



Frank chase-down block to a Buddy 3!

This whole sequence was pic.twitter.com/2OSBmFRsUN — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 20, 2017

Z-Bo spoke highly of the Young Kings following the W, praising them for their continued development.

“We’re developing our players and our young players are playing with a lot more confidence,” said Randolph. “We believe we can win. We kept fighting. They got us down and we fought back.”

This marked the third straight victory for the Kings against the 76ers dating back to last season and completed the two-game season sweep for Sactown.

Next up will be a trip to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Wednesday night to close out the four-game road stint before the Kings return home.