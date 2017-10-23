Rookies Showing Promise Early

Though the new season is still in its infancy, several of the rookies on the Kings roster have already gotten their first taste of NBA competition.

Three of Sacramento’s 2017 Draftees have logged minutes through the team’s first three contests and all have made an impact in one way or another.

De’Aaron Fox

The No. 5 overall pick has already made his presence felt on the NBA level. Praised for his quickness as a college player, Fox has provided several examples of his speed versus competition in the Association.



Defenders trying to stay in front of

Keyword: trying. pic.twitter.com/eV4TVVGlZv — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 22, 2017

Fox is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 26.3 minutes through the Kings first three matchups. No. 5 just missed out on his first double-double versus Dallas, logging nine points and a team-high 10 assists in the Kings victory.

While Fox has been a reserve during this initial stretch, his strong play has helped Sacramento’s bench unit provide a boost for the squad.

Justin Jackson

Through the first trio of contests, Jackson has been the lone rookie in the starting five. Though shooting just 35.7 percent from the field in the season’s opening week, the former North Carolina Tar Heel has found ways to contribute while displaying the kind of offensive versatility that made him a force in college.



JJacks opens up the scoring from long range! pic.twitter.com/NQHY5fqeaJ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 22, 2017

So far, Jackson is averaging 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest, numbers which could see a noticeable increase as he and his new teammates develop more chemistry and as he adjusts to the NBA game throughout the year.



Frank Mason III

Mason III was the most recent Kings rookie to make his debut, checking in for the first time against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

In his debut, the Kansas product recorded seven points, two rebounds, and an assist, including a strong and-one finish.



The first bucket of @FrankMason0's NBA career is a one pic.twitter.com/0wgG9dBvNc — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 22, 2017

Praised for his NBA readiness, Mason III could see an increased role, and with that, increased scoring over the course of Sacramento’s season.