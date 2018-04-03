Reno Bighorns Quest for Championship Begins

Following a strong showing in the regular season, the Reno Bighorns are ready to finish what they started in the 2018 G-League Playoffs.

A 29-21 record earned Reno the second seed in the Western Conference as well as a first-round bye in the new four-round, 12-team tournament format of the postseason.

Awaiting the Kings G-League affiliate in the first matchup is the South Bay Lakers, who the Bighorns topped in three out of four regular season meetings during the 2017-18 campaign.

Reno will take its home floor on Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. PT and the contest will be televised on ESPNU.

Should the Bighorns advance, they will take on the winner of the Austin Spurs-Rio Grande Valley Vipers game in the Western Conference Finals on either Thursday, April 5 or Friday, April 6.

