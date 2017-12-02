Randolph Propels Kings to Win in the Windy City

In the first stop of a four-game road swing, the Kings got things started in strong fashion with a thrilling win against the Chicago Bulls.

Zach Randolph led the charge for Sactown, notching game-highs with his 25 points and 13 rebounds. This marked another strong performance for Z-Bo, who has enjoyed a solid stretch in the past five games, averaging 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in that span.

“We just came out with a bunch of energy,” said Randolph following the victory. “It was a team win. We came out playing the whole 48 minutes, we got stops, and we believed.”

Also playing a significant part in the W was Bogdan Bogdanovic, who logged a new career-high of 19 points to go with four assists, and three rebounds.

A positive beginning to this stint away from home will be crucial for Sactown, as the Kings will take on Milwaukee on Saturday night in a tough task of a back-to-back on the road.