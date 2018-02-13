Quiz: How well do you know Garrett Temple?

Test your knowledge of the Kings guard!
Posted: Feb 13, 2018


Tags
Temple, Garrett, Kings, Featured, Quiz

Related Content

Kings vs Mavericks Highlights 2/13/18

Kings vs Mavericks Highlights 2/13/18

Vince Carter Can Still Fly

Vince Carter Can Still Fly

Q&A with Zach Randolph

Q&A with Zach Randolph

Related Content

Temple, Garrett

Kings

Featured