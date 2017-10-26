Primer: Kings vs Pelicans on TNT

The Kings will make their first national TV appearance in the 2017-18 regular season on Thursday night as the New Orleans Pelicans come to town.

New Orleans, led by DeMarcus Cousins, will square off with Sacramento on TNT at 7:30 PM PT.

This will be the first of 12 occasions where the Kings will play on national TV throughout the course of the regular season.

For more information on the Kings schedule, click here.