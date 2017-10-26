Primer: Kings vs Pelicans on TNT

Get all the details heading into Sacramento’s prime time matchup on Thursday night.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Oct 26, 2017

The Kings will make their first national TV appearance in the 2017-18 regular season on Thursday night as the New Orleans Pelicans come to town.

New Orleans, led by DeMarcus Cousins, will square off with Sacramento on TNT at 7:30 PM PT.

This will be the first of 12 occasions where the Kings will play on national TV throughout the course of the regular season.

