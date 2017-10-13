Preseason Preview: Kings vs Warriors

After a loss during the team’s penultimate preseason contest in Los Angeles, the Kings arrived into San Francisco past 1AM – another taste of the regular season for Sacramento’s rookies.

On the end of their second back-to-back set of the preseason, Sactown caps a five-game-in-eight-night stretch with a contest versus the NBA’s reigning champion Golden State Warriors. With several Kings expected to rest in advance of Wednesday’s season opener, this game will likely fall in the hands of the squad’s more inexperienced players.

For forwards like Justin Jackson, that means a matchup with the likes of Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and others. Meanwhile, should rookie De’Aaron Fox see the court alongside Frank Mason III, the duo is likely to see heavy dosages of Steph Curry, Shaun Livingston, Klay Thompson, and Nick Young.

For Mason III, that means another head-to-head matchup with one of the League’s elite floor generals not even a week following a contest versus Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

Despite that game being his first-ever start, Mason III’s composure went far beyond that of a rookie – a staple in his preseason game thus far. Through four games, the Kansas product is nearly the team’s leading preseason scorer with 12 points per contest, just behind Zach Randolph’s 12.3 points per game average.

Friday’s finale will allow the Young Kings to build momentum heading into Wednesday’s contest versus the Houston Rockets – a true test of how far and how fast the team has progressed in their shortened Training Camp.