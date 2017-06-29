Top Instagram Moments from Last Year

In celebration of Social Media Day, lets take a look back at some of our guys best online posts from last year.
by Colton Gordon
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jun 29, 2017

A lot has happened over the course of the last year, lets see how some players documented the time.

Buddy linked up with Drake!

All SummerSixteen @champagnepapi

A post shared by Buddy Hield (@buddylove242) on

De'Aaron reminded us he can get all the way up!

#whyjumpwednesday #shhh

A post shared by De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) on

Frank Mason showed off his arm at Kauffman Stadium

First pitch at the @kcroyals game today. Great Experience!

A post shared by Frank _Mason0 (@fmason0) on

Giles kicked it with some NBA greats

A post shared by Harry Giles III (@bigticket_hg) on

JJ hit some dance moves at halfcourt

Now drooooppp!!! Late Night was a success!!! #HeySeason #FootWork

A post shared by Justin Jackson (@jjacks44) on

Kosta stretched it out with some locals

Great work everyone! #yoga #SacramentoProud

A post shared by 2K (@kostakoufos) on

Temp supported fellow LSU Tiger, Shaq at a golf tournament

Malachi had one more reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving

Trust The Process

A post shared by King Mali (@kingmali23) on

Willie spent some time with his pup

Ooooo mess around and order more money

A post shared by Willie Cauley Stein (@pr00fessortrill) on

Skal was just joining the family

All part of the plan...time to get to work. Proud to be a Sacramento King #sacramentoproud

A post shared by Skal Labissière (@skal_lab) on

Papa took flight!

A post shared by Giorgos Papagiannis (George) (@g_p_06) on

Tags
Cauley-Stein, Willie, Fox, De'Aaron, Giles, Harry, Hield, Buddy, Jackson, Justin

Related Content

Buddy Catches Fire Against L.A.

Buddy Catches Fire Against L.A.

Injury Report: Kings vs Lakers

Injury Report: Kings vs Lakers

Injury Report: Kings vs Blazers

Injury Report: Kings vs Blazers

Related Content

Cauley-Stein, Willie

Fox, De'Aaron

Giles, Harry